Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Lowered to $3.30 at UBS Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $6.70 to $3.30 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.99.

Get Farfetch alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Farfetch

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.02. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $572.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.89 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 75.72%. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 33,981,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,250,000 after buying an additional 8,271,557 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $33,352,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 10,781.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,452,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,683,000 after buying an additional 6,393,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after buying an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after buying an additional 4,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.