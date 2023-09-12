Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EW. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.1 %

EW stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $2,226,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $340,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,112,890. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.