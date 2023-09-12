Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities cut their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.