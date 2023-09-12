Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,950 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,920 ($36.54) to GBX 2,950 ($36.92) in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DEO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.18) to GBX 3,800 ($47.55) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.31) to GBX 4,000 ($50.06) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.07) to GBX 4,440 ($55.56) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Shares of DEO opened at $160.29 on Friday. Diageo has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $191.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.74 and a 200-day moving average of $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

