Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Raised to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CWAN opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.59 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. Research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Souvik Das sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,775.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,094,849 shares of company stock worth $161,200,081. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,032.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,220,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,067 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 52.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,501 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.