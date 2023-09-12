Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.71.

CFG stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,450,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 951,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 665,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 102,545 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

