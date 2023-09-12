American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEO. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.