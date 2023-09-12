Evercore ISI Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $42.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carvana from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carvana from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE CVNA opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.09. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $949,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 8.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $1,384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $6,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 281.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 82,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

