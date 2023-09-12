Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,200.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,144.71.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,948.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,966.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,900.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

