Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

BR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $189.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.28 and its 200-day moving average is $157.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $189.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,288.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

