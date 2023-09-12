AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,670.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $2,640.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZO. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised AutoZone from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,714.42.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,572.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,500.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,509.32.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total value of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,445 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

