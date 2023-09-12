Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TENB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. On average, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $295,937.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,818 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,724.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $123,720.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $295,937.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,818 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,724.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,440 shares of company stock worth $4,330,649. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tenable by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Tenable by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
