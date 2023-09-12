Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Alumina Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alumina has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.
About Alumina
