Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target to €13.80

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €13.80 ($14.84) in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Davide Campari-Milano from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

About Davide Campari-Milano

DVDCF stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88.

(Get Free Report)

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.