JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Price Target to £115

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £113 ($141.41) to £115 ($143.91) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPXSY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £121.50 ($152.05) to £117 ($146.41) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,145 ($114.44) to GBX 8,805 ($110.19) in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of SPXSY opened at $61.52 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $75.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

