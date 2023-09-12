BMO Capital Markets Lowers Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$15.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TCLAF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

TCLAF stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

