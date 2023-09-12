Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

About Foran Mining

Shares of OTC FMCXF opened at $2.99 on Friday. Foran Mining has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

