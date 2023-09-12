StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABEV. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Ambev Stock Performance

ABEV stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 17.21%. Analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

