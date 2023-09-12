Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$26.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VET. Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$27.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.42.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$20.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.55 and a 12-month high of C$34.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$471.36 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 36.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.5814361 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,720.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

