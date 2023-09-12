Credit Suisse Group Raises Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Price Target to C$18.50

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ACAZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered Acadian Timber from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of ACAZF stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

