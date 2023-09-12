Raymond James Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Topaz Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$26.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.56.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$21.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 8.76 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.36. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of C$74.68 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.3804498 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 326.32%.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

