BMO Capital Markets Lowers TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.05.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$13.16 on Friday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.52 and a 12 month high of C$13.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.63. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.06.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.19. TransAlta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of C$625.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.4345357 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

