Raymond James Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$33.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.82.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

TSE PSK opened at C$25.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.47. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$17.13 and a 1 year high of C$26.90. The company has a market cap of C$6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 47.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0214662 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.