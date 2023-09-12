Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 3.20. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.05%. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $172,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 207,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 72,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

