Morgan Stanley Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $56.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.64.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $43.83 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 87,100.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 76.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

