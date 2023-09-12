CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.29.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

