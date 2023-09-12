Morgan Stanley Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $785.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $725.00 to $785.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equinix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $814.57.

Get Equinix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Trading Up 0.4 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix stock opened at $774.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $782.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $742.34. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $821.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.