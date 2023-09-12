American Outdoor Brands’ (AOUT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

American Outdoor Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

About American Outdoor Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 81.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Stories

