American Outdoor Brands’ (AOUT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ AOUT opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.
