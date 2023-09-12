Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $995.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $942.00 to $995.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $846.14.

AVGO stock opened at $859.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $875.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $756.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after acquiring an additional 788,551 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

