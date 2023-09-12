CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at BTIG Research

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jonestrading increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.18.

CBAY opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 million. Research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,189 shares of company stock worth $1,103,010. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,593 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after buying an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,610,000 after buying an additional 2,528,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,272,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,828,000 after buying an additional 47,146 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

