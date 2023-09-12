JMP Securities Raises Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $100.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.64.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $92.91 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $95.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $140,908.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,714.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $941,620 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

