TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $47.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.83.

TC Energy stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 388.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,715,061,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

