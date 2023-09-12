Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ ATOS opened at $0.86 on Friday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 930,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,673,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $365,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

