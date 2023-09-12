Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASUR. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $283.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.36 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Asure Software by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

