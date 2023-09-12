ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $43.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ABM. William Blair lowered ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.25.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $39.10 on Friday. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.07.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ABM Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.