Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHPT. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.62. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 101.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $44,309.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,705,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $44,309.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,221,581 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,039. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares in the last quarter. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after buying an additional 301,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.