RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $242.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNR. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RenaissanceRe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.71.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $199.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.94. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

