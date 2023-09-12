Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Down 6.0 %

Sun Hung Kai Properties stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $14.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.