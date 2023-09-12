Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Down 6.0 %
Sun Hung Kai Properties stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $14.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Hung Kai Properties
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.