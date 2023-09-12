Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clarivate from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Clarivate from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.36.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 159.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clarivate by 19.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clarivate by 47.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

