Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $630.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $520.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $537.21.

ADBE opened at $564.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.54. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

