Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$11.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.02.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

BIR opened at C$8.50 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$11.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.13. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of C$171.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$159.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.8700102 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.