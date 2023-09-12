Raymond James Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$20.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FRU. CIBC cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins set a C$19.00 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.97.

TSE:FRU opened at C$14.60 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.86 and a 12-month high of C$17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.35.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 45.86%. The business had revenue of C$73.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 101.89%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

