BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Hydro One (TSE:H) a C$42.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price objective on Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on H. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Laurentian set a C$38.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.05.
Hydro One Trading Up 0.6 %
Hydro One Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.19%.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.