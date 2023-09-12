BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Hydro One (TSE:H) a C$42.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price objective on Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on H. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Laurentian set a C$38.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.05.

Get Hydro One alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on H

Hydro One Trading Up 0.6 %

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Shares of H opened at C$35.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$30.87 and a 12-month high of C$40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.19%.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.