Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

LTRX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantronix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Lantronix Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.31 on Friday. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Lantronix by 118.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Further Reading

