Vale (NYSE:VALE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.82.

VALE opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.4056 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vale by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vale by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 237.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,109,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 52.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

