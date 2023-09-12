Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 18.3 %
NYSE AMPE opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.64.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
