Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 18.3 %

NYSE AMPE opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

