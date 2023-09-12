LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.

In related news, CEO Fei Chen bought 10,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $42,488.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,048.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

