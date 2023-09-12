PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PED stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.32.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 130,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 130,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 307,640 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 13.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 92,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

