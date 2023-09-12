PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
Shares of PED stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.32.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 307,640 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 13.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 92,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PEDEVCO
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.