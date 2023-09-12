International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of THM opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.75.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
