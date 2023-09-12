International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of THM opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.