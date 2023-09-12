StockNews.com Upgrades BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 0.5 %

BRT Apartments stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.99 million, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $23.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

Insider Activity at BRT Apartments

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,479.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of June 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

